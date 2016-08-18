We Found Another One: Trump In '08 Said "Fantastic" Hillary Should've Been Obama's VP

"And I can tell you, I know both of them, and they're fantastic people, fantastic people, and they've already proven to be good team players."

Donald Trump said in a September 2008 interview on Fox News' On The Record that he thought Hillary Clinton should have been Barack Obama's running mate.

In the previously unreported interview, Trump also declared Bill and Hillary Clinton to be "fantastic, fantastic people." BuzzFeed News obtained video of the exchange from the liberal watchdog group Media Matters after viewing a transcript online.

"I was amazed that she wasn't chosen as the vice-presidential candidate," Trump said. "I think things might have been a lot different for Obama. Right now it's a very close race, and I even have seen some polls where McCain is leading. But I've known Senator McCain for a long time. He's a great guy, a great man. He's just a very strong guy, a very strong leader, and he's very, very smart."



"I guess he didn't get along with her," Trump added of Obama. "I guess he didn't like her. I guess he felt uncomfortable with her and Bill. And I can tell you, I know both of them, and they're fantastic people, fantastic people, and they've already proven to be good team players. Because she took a lot of abuse, in my opinion. I think she was pretty badly abused in that campaign."





