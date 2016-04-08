RNC Chair: GOP Race Is "History That Will Be Talked About Forever"

Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus said during a radio interview on Thursday that his job is "incredible," adding that he is at the center of history that will be talked about forever.

Priebus acknowledged in the lengthy interview with former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown on WMEX 1510 that there is a possibility of a contested convention in July if no candidate reaches the delegate threshold.

"People are gonna write books, history books about what's going on," said Brown, noting he thought Priebus' job was tough.

"Well, I haven't started pouring Bailey's in my cereal yet, but, I've certainly considered it," joked Priebus. "No, people assume that I'm, people tell me, 'oh, you've got the worst job in the world.' You know, it's an incredible job. It's an incredible opportunity, and it's unbelievable to be in the middle of history that will be talked about forever."

Priebus said he sees it as his job to educate voters on the process of a contested convention.