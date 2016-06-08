Reagan’s Son: The Whole Family Is Insulted By Those Comparing Trump To My Father

"If my father were anything like Donald Trump, Nancy never would have married him, let alone vote for him."

The son of late former President Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, says the entire Reagan family is insulted anytime Donald Trump is compared to his father.

"Oh absolutely. Absolutely insulted by people who compare my father to Donald Trump," Reagan told NewsMaxTV's The Hardline on Tuesday evening. "His grandchildren are, in fact, insulted that they would compare Donald Trump to their grandfather. The whole Reagan family is insulted by it. Donald Trump is no Ronald Reagan. I knew Ronald Reagan, he was a friend of mine, and Donald you're no Donald Trump — no Ronald Reagan."

Reagan added he didn't vote for Trump and his father wouldn't have voted for Trump.

"As a Reagan, I'm not gonna support someone who is so demeaning," he said.