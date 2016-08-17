Jan Brewer Clarifies Clinton "Lying Killer" Remark: It Was A "Stumble Of The Tongue"

"I'm telling you it was a mispronunciation," Brewer told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer says she suffered a "stumble of the tongue" on Tuesday when she seemed to call Hillary Clinton a "lying killer" during a radio interview.

“People want a fighter. They’re tired of the lying killer, uh, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clintons of the world,” Brewer told Mac & Gaydos on KTAR News, the audio of which was first reported by Mediaite.

When reached by phone by BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, Brewer said she just mispronounced Clinton's name.

"I was trying to say Hillary Clinton," Brewer said. "It was a stumble of the tongue."

"Good grief," she added.