Indiana Democrats Blasted GOP Senator In 2012 For Million-Dollar Virginia Home

Democrats in Indiana are currently fending off attacks on their candidate, former Sen. Evan Bayh, for his decision to reside in Washington, DC, and work for a K street law firm when he left the Senate in 2011.

In 2012, however, Democratic operatives in the state attacked Republican Sen. Richard Lugar for living in a million-dollar home in Virginia. One of the operatives who criticized Lugar in 2012 is currently Bayh's spokesperson.

"Sen. Lugar is focused on convincing Hoosiers that living in Virginia is legal," Ben Ray, Bayh's current spokesperson, wrote in a now-deleted tweet from 2012. "He has spent no time convincing us it's right."



Several other tweets blasted Lugar for living in a million-dollar home in Virginia. Bayh's main residency since retiring from the Senate has been a million-dollar plus home in the Washington D.C. area.

