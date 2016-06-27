Huckabee: George Will, Ben Sasse Aren't Republicans Because They Don't Back Trump

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a surrogate for Donald Trump, says prominent conservatives who don't back Trump are not Republicans and should leave the party.

Appearing on the radio show Kilmeade and Friends on Monday, Huckabee reacted to the news that conservative columnist George Will was leaving the Republican party over Trump's nomination.

"Bye George, good riddance," Huckabee said. "Look, if he will not stay with our party and the nominee that the people have nominated with the greatest level of votes in the history of the party – and I wrote this on Breitbart, I wish that people would go and read my column, it is blistering," Huckabee said.



"My feeling about George Will is, if he wants Hillary Clinton to be president, and if he's willing to go vote for her as he said he would, then he is not a Republican. And he needs to just be honest and frankly, if he's one of these guys, 'it's my way or no way,' then goodbye."

"Senator Ben Sasse too?" asked Kilmeade.

"Yes, absolutely," Huckabee replied. "I'm frustrated because we have a party, we have an election, not a selection. It's not a back room bunch of good old boys who get to make the decision. We respect the voters."