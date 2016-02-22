Here’s What Trump Told Howard Stern In 2008 About His Opposition To The Iraq War
Trump tells Stern he was against the Iraq invasion from the start, and accuses Bush of lying about weapons of mass destruction.
In an appearance on the Howard Stern Show in 2008, Donald Trump said he was against the Iraq invasion from the start.
HOWARD STERN: Were you for the invasion of Iraq originally?
DONALD TRUMP: No, no.
Stern then quickly interjects, asking Trump if he was always against the war. Trump says, "The answer is no, but I have to qualify it."
HS: You were always against it?
DT: Well, I'll tell you what. You have to remember one thing. The answer is no, but I have to qualify it. We were lied to by the president. We were told that this was were it all started. Weapons of mass destruction. We were told that this guy had nuclear weapons. He didn't have an M1 rifle. He didn't have anything. He didn't anything. Robin, he had nothing.
It's unclear from the audio, posted below, whether Trump in his second answer is saying he didn't always oppose the war, or whether he was just repeating his earlier answer that he was in fact opposed to the war from the start.
