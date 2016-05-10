Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Bashes Trump In Expletive-Filled Rant

"He is the hated gringo because he's attacking all of us. He's offending all of us," Fox said.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox had harsh words for Donald Trump in a podcast set to be posted on Tuesday. Fox, in an expletive-filled rant, compared the presumptive Republican nominee to past Latin American strongmen and reiterated his belief Trump would lead to a war with Mexico.

"Wake up Americans, he's a false prophet," said Fox in an iTunes preview of the Kick Ass Politics interview to be posted on Tuesday. "Think about it, analyze what he's proposing. Count the amount of lies he says in every speech, everyday he lies and lies with figures because his sole interest is to do personal business. To get greedy, to get more money. To put the Trump name everyday in the world.

"I don't like him, I don't like him," added Fox.

The former Mexican president said Trump was like past Latin American strongmen, and would destroy the U.S. economy.

"This is a smart guy who takes advantage of that, the Hugo Chavezs, the Evo Morales, the, so many populists and demagogues that we had in Latin America. The Perons, Evita," said Fox. "That destroy economies, but people believe in him because they tell them, 'look, I'm gonna get you this job. I'm gonna increase your income. I'm gonna solve your problems.' And Trump is crazy, he can not solve all the problems of all these people. He's crazy."

"I'm not gonna pay for that fucking wall and please don't take out the fucking full word," he said. "He's crazy. He is crazy."

Fox has previously said Trump's plan to seize remittances being sent to Mexico to pay for his wall was "robbery."

"He is ugly America," Fox continued, arguing Trump's policies could lead to war. "He is the hated gringo because he's attacking all of us. He's offending all of us."