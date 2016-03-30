Donald Trump In 2013 On Being Anti-Abortion: "It's Never Been My Big Issue"

"It's never been an issue that really has been discussed with me in great detail."

Donald Trump is facing bipartisan criticism for his comments on Wednesday that under a ban on abortion, women who undergo the procedure should face "some for of punishment."

In an appearance on the Howard Stern Show in 2013, Trump, when pressed on whether he really was anti-abortion, admitted it wasn't a big issue for him.

"Are you really anti-abortion?" Stern asked. "You're not. I know you're not. There's no way."

"Well, you know, it's a whole thing Howard," Trump replied. "I mean, I feel certain ways about things, and is it a priority for me? Because my priority has always been China and jobs. You know, I've never really been exposed to that. And that's always been my view, to be anti. But, you know, with obviously, with passes, rape and this."

Trump said he thought former Indiana Senate candidate Richard Mourdock was nuts for saying pregnancy even in cases of rape was a gift from god.

"But, I know you," Stern pressed him later. "I know you, there is no way that you personally are against abortion. You know there's too many motherfuckers around here out of their minds. They've got people having babies, they can't take care of them. Who wants a baby on the planet nobody's gonna take care of. We got a ton of them as it is. Thank God there's abortion. I know you believe it."

"Well, it's never been my big issue Howard," says Trump. "Somebody asks me, and I say pro-life, but it's never been an issue that really has been discussed with me in great detail."

"Do you really believe a government should be regulating what a women's personal decision is," asked co-host Robin Quivers.

"Of course not," Stern added.

"Well a lot of people do, Robin," said Trump. "I've been pro-life. I've been pro-life."

"I don't believe it. I don't believe it," Stern said.