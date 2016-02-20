Donald Trump Dismisses His Past Support For Iraq Invasion

Trump was confronted Saturday morning with his past statements, unearthed by BuzzFeed News, that show he supported an Iraq invasion in 2002, thought Saddam Hussein having WMDs was a threat, and thought the war appeared to being going well one day after the invasion started.

Donald Trump, confronted on Fox & Friends Saturday morning with evidence unearthed by BuzzFeed News that he supported the invasion of Iraq and talked up the threat of Saddam Hussein possessing WMDs, downplayed his own past statements and continued to argue he was an early and loud opponent to the war.

Trump has long claimed he warned that the war would destabilize the Middle East, despite no evidence to suggest he held this view or expressed it publicly. Even after his past statements seemed to suggest he was a tepid supporter of the invasion, Trump said Friday: "I said don't go to Iraq and I said it strongly and I said it loud."

Here's what Trump said when confronted with some past statements on Iraq: