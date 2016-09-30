Donald Trump Appeared In A 2000 Playboy Softcore Porn

Trump breaks a bottle of champagne on a Playboy-branded limo while several of the Playmates are visiting New York City. “Beauty is beauty, and let’s see what happens with New York," Trump says.

Donald Trump made an appearance in an explicit 2000 Playboy video.

Trump's role in the porn is relatively benign and centers around him breaking a bottle of champagne on a Playboy-branded limo while several of the playmates are visiting New York City. BuzzFeed News obtained the footage from the online-only Buffalo, New York–based video store Cinema Cornucopia.

Other scenes from the film feature fully nude women posing in sexual positions, dancing naked, touching themselves while naked, touching each other sensually, rubbing honey on themselves, taking a bath, and dressing in costumes.



The VHS cover of the video reads: "From luxuriating in a warm, soapy tub, to reveling at an exclusive night club, Carol and Darlene bare their sex appeal and lead you on a sensual journey of discovery."

On a bus tour hunt for the 2000 Playmate of the Year around the country, the Playmates travel to different cities including New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. Trump welcomes the Playmates in New York and pops a bottle of champagne to kick off the New York stop. Trump then pours it over the Playboy bunny logo.



“Beauty is beauty, and let’s see what happens with New York," Trump says.



Trump on Friday attacked former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who has spoken out about how Trump treated her in the late 1990s, for her "sex tape" — a grainy night-vision video of her having sex while appearing on a reality show. False rumors spread on right-wing websites earlier this week that Machado appeared in a number of online porn videos. The videos under her name on porn sites around the web don't feature the former beauty queen.

Here's video of Trump's appearance:

