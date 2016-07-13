Ed Rendell Says Trump Is Right On China, But Not Trade In General

"So, there are some things that Donald Trump talks about that do have a germ of reason or a germ of truth."

Former Gov. Ed Rendell says Donald Trump's message on trade is largely correct, but that his tone is sometimes wrong on the subject.

Rendell, who is the chair of the Democratic convention host committee, made the comments on SiriusXM radio's The Dean Obeidallah Show.

"The interesting thing is, I talk about China and the fact that China took advantage of us in trade and cost Pennsylvania some significant jobs, and I quoted Donald Trump in the book," Rendell said, noting Trump backed him heavily when he ran for governor.

Rendell's 2012 book praises Trump as "a friend" who is right on China.

"You know all that Donald Trump says isn't wrong," continued Rendell. "It's the way he says it — and there are many things he does say that's wrong. But he's right about China. We have for some reason not stood up to China. We've allowed them to manipulate their currency, which gives their businesses tremendous advantage in selling to America. They came in here and tried to dump low-priced, subsidized steel pipe to get rid of the steel pipe industry in the U.S."

Rendell said he fought hard against China dumping steel in his state, but they lost many jobs in the process.

"So, there are some things that Donald Trump talks about that do have a germ of reason or a germ of truth," said Rendell.

Still, Rendell said he was not supporting Trump because of his rhetoric, saying he was trying to "divide us."