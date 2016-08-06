American Nazi Chair: Trump Win Would Be "A Real Opportunity” For White Nationalists

"Now, if Trump does win, okay, it's going to be a real opportunity for people like white nationalists, acting intelligently to build upon that..."

The chairman of the American Nazi Party, Rocky Suhayda, declared on his radio program last month that a Donald Trump victory would present a great opportunity for white nationalists to build pro-white coalitions.



"I'm gonna project that I believe that Trump is going to win the election this November, for various reasons which I don't want to go into again," Suhayda said on his radio program's July broadcast. "I think it's gonna surprise the enemy, because, I think that they feel that the white working class, especially the male portion of the working class, and with him his female counterparts have basically thrown in the towel — given up hope of any politician again standing up for their interests."

"Now, if Trump does win, okay, it's going to be a real opportunity for people like white nationalists, acting intelligently to build upon that, and to go and start — you know how you have the black political caucus and whatnot in Congress, and, everything, to start building on something like that, okay," continued Suhayda. "It doesn't have to be anti, like the movement's been for decades, so much as it has to be pro-white. It's kinda hard to go and call us bigots if we don't go around and act like a bigot. That's what the movement should contemplate. All right."



Suhayda wrote in past American Nazi Party reports he’d avoid giving statements on Trump, saying it would hurt Trump to be associated with him. In one September report, the all caps-loving Nazi chairman wrote that Trump’s statements showed the Nazi viewpoint wasn’t as unpopular as portrayed by the media.

“We have a wonderful OPPORTUNITY here folks, that may never come again, at the RIGHT time,” he stated. “Donald Trump’s campaign statements, if nothing else, have SHOWN that ‘our views’ are NOT so ‘unpopular’ as the Political Correctness crowd have told everyone they are!”