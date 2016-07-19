Admiral Reportedly Being Vetted For Clinton VP Is "Leaning Toward" Voting For Her

But, he said, "I am very comfortable with making that decision in the privacy of my own home."

Admiral James Stavridis, who is reportedly being vetted among other candidates to be Hillary Clinton's vice president, said on Tuesday that he isn't sure if he's voting for Clinton, but he's definitely leaning that way.



"I am a registered independent which is something I encourage all military folks to do," the former admiral said on Kilmeade and Friends on Tuesday. "Over the years, I have voted both Republican and Democrat. I try to judge each election on the candidates in front of me and make an informed decision as a citizen and that’s what I would expect everyone to do."



Asked if Donald Trump or Clinton more represented his views, he dodged.

"What I would say to anybody trying to decide about the candidates this year is to think about their experience, where they served, what they bring to the table and the background of their lives," he said. "Secondly, what’s their temperament of the individual. I think we want a president who is balanced and calm in his or her deliberations and approach. And number three I would say, who is the team? Who is the VP pick? Who is touted about as people who come onto the administration? Beyond that, I would say people should form their own judgments and take a hard look at candidates and that's the thing we call democracy."



"At this point, I would say that I am leaning toward Secretary Clinton from everything I have seen so far," he added when asked if had made a decision on who to vote for.

