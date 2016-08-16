A GOP Congressman Thinks Trump Is Trying To Lose To Help Clinton

"I mean, again, I don't have any hard proof, it may be nothing, but is this the conduct of someone who is trying to win? I just, I don't see it," Rep. Carlos Curbelo said Monday.

Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo, one of the first congressman to say he would not vote for Donald Trump in November, says he believes the Republican nominee is trying to lose on purpose to help Hillary Clinton.

The Florida congressman added that Trump should step aside to allow another Republican to assume the nomination.

"I have no hard proof for my theory, but I think the relevant question is do people actually think that Donald Trump is trying to win?" Curbelo asked on the Fernand Amandi Radio Show on News Radio 610 WIOD Miami on Monday.



Curbelo pointed to Trump's failure to focus on Clinton's false claim that FBI director James Comey said she was truthful about her email and new revelations about the Clinton Foundation as evidence supporting his theory.

"Mr. Trump has not focused, he instead, that day or around that time, made the comment about the Second Amendment people — whether he meant it one way, it created a huge distraction," he said.

The congressman also cited Trump's visit last week to Connecticut, a state he has no chance of winning, as further evidence.

"To all my passionate friends who are Trump supporters," he continued. "And I understand why, there are a lot of people who are angry and frustrated in this country, they really don't like Hillary Clinton for some obvious reasons — put together his recent conduct together with the fact he's a close friend of the Clintons, they attended his wedding, the pictures are there to prove it. Donald Trump spoke to Bill Clinton three weeks before launching his campaign. I mean, again, I don't have any hard proof, it may be nothing, but is this the conduct of someone who is trying to win? I just, I don't see it."

When asked if Trump should make room for another Republican nominee, Curbelo answered, "Oh, certainly."

