A Suspect Has Been Charged In The Death Of A Woman Who Texted Her Friend That She Was "In Trouble"

A suspect has been charged in connection to the death of an Alabama woman who'd gone missing last month after texting a friend that she feared she was "in trouble."

Authorities found and arrested Fredrick Hampton, 50, in Cleveland on Wednesday night, charging him with burying her body.

The body of Paighton Houston, 29, of Trussville, was discovered on Jan. 4, after she was last seen leaving a bar in Birmingham with two men at around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019.

Around midnight that night, she texted a friend saying, "If I call answer, I don't know these people and I feel in trouble."

