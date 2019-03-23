A Man Allegedly Threw A Glass Of Water At Rep. Steve King In An Iowa Restaurant

Police said the attack on King, who has a history of white supremacist rhetoric, was politically motivated.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

A man threw a glass of water at Rep. Steve King, the Republican congressman known for his racist and anti-immigrant views, in an Iowa restaurant on Friday, authorities said. Blake Gibbins, a 26-year-old from Lafayette, Colorado, was arrested at Mineral City Mill and Grill restaurant in Fort Dodge, central Iowa. "Based on witness information, it is believed Mr. King was specifically targeted due to his position as a United States representative," read a press release from Fort Dodge police.

Police said King was having a group lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Friday when Gibbins approached their table. Gibbins asked King to confirm his identity and then threw a glass of water on him, splashing King and another man.

Webster County Jail Blake Gibbins, who was arrested on Friday

Gibbins, who runs a YouTube channel called Not Your Orphan about adoption rights from the perspective of adoptees, declined to speak to BuzzFeed News about why he threw the water at King.

"I am sorry that I am not able to respond at this time (as you can likely understand, there is a lot going on at this exact time)," said Gibbins via Facebook message.

The Colorado resident was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. His most recent video called for Bernie Sanders to host a 2020 town hall with adoption advocates about adoptee rights, and to speak about the history of eugenics and human rights abuses in the adoption industry.