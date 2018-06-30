BuzzFeed News

Here Are All The Best Signs From The "Families Belong Together" Marches

Here Are All The Best Signs From The "Families Belong Together" Marches

Tens of thousands of people across the country took to the streets Saturday to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies.

By Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

Posted on June 30, 2018, at 4:33 p.m. ET

1.

Blake Montgomery for BuzzFeed News

2.

Charlie Neibergall / AP

3.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

4.

Blake Montgomery for BuzzFeed News
5.

Blake Montgomery for BuzzFeed News

6.

Blake Montgomery for BuzzFeed News

7.

The discourse is good #FamiliesBelongTogether
Ingrid Burrington @lifewinning

The discourse is good #FamiliesBelongTogether

8.

Quality meme representation at the march
James Grebey @jgrebes

Quality meme representation at the march

9.

Andrew Kimmel for BuzzFeed News

10.

Kyle Cardine for BuzzFeed News

11.

Anne Helen Petersen for BuzzFeed News

12.

#FamilesBelongTogether MINNESOTA represent!
ana marie cox @anamariecox

#FamilesBelongTogether MINNESOTA represent!

13.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

14.

Seen at #FamilieBelongTogether.
Rinku Sen @rinkuwrites

Seen at #FamilieBelongTogether.

15.

Kyle Cardine for BuzzFeed News

16.

#FamiliesBelongTogether #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Chapel Hill
Carson Stuart @carsonstuart

#FamiliesBelongTogether #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Chapel Hill

17.

#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Denver, thank you. Thank you so much for this.
MoveOn @MoveOn

#FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Denver, thank you. Thank you so much for this.

18.

Our family's sign. #familiesbelongtogether #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch
Jennifer Acord @jendelaware

Our family's sign. #familiesbelongtogether #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch

19.

“Donald Trump should not be taking kids from their mommy’s. Sometimes we kids have to say something because the grownups aren’t listening” - Bethany on why she marched today. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Richmond https://t.co/eTqwvIcOiR
ACLU of Virginia @ACLUVA

“Donald Trump should not be taking kids from their mommy’s. Sometimes we kids have to say something because the grownups aren’t listening” - Bethany on why she marched today. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch in Richmond https://t.co/eTqwvIcOiR

20.

DINOSAURS AGAINST TRUMP #FamiliesBelongTogether @MoveOn
Rebecca Sheff @RebeccaSheff

DINOSAURS AGAINST TRUMP #FamiliesBelongTogether @MoveOn

21.

Extremely here for these constitutional law references. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch
Fred Jennings ⚖💾💀✨ @Esquiring

Extremely here for these constitutional law references. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch

22.

Doesn't take much thought to answer this question! #FamiliesBelongTogether
Nate C @Gomab4lif

Doesn't take much thought to answer this question! #FamiliesBelongTogether

23.

Annnd... the award for best sign goes to
TK Wharton @TK_Wharton

Annnd... the award for best sign goes to

24.

Best sign at #FamiliesBelongTogether
thedctweeter @thedctweeter

Best sign at #FamiliesBelongTogether

25.

Favorite sign from the #FamiliesBelongTogether rally in Boston. @universalhub
saxikath @saxikath

Favorite sign from the #FamiliesBelongTogether rally in Boston. @universalhub

26.

#familiesbelongtogether ❤️ great signs think alike (not sure who made this but it’s rul good!)
Aparna Nancherla @aparnapkin

#familiesbelongtogether ❤️ great signs think alike (not sure who made this but it’s rul good!)

27.

My son’s first protest sign, with fewer misspelled words than a typical Trump tweet. #FamiliesBelongTogether #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch #TogetherAndFree @WomenBelong https://t.co/crKnlLWPw1
Travis Huggett @travishuggett

My son’s first protest sign, with fewer misspelled words than a typical Trump tweet. #FamiliesBelongTogether #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch #TogetherAndFree @WomenBelong https://t.co/crKnlLWPw1

28.

This is Ari. He’s six years old. And he made this sign because he doesn’t think it’s fair that kids like him aren’t with their parents today. #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/jh6SqhxMD1
Kara Voght @karavoght

This is Ari. He’s six years old. And he made this sign because he doesn’t think it’s fair that kids like him aren’t with their parents today. #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/jh6SqhxMD1

29.

Sam’s sign (we went with a Hamilton theme) #FamiliesBelongTogether
Dr. Sarah Trembanis @STrembanis

Sam’s sign (we went with a Hamilton theme) #FamiliesBelongTogether

30.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

31.

David Zalubowski / AP

32.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
33.

Loren Elliott / Reuters

34.

No human being is illegal. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch
Trista McGlamery @tristamac

No human being is illegal. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch

35.

Great messages and great art in Atlanta. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch
Trista McGlamery @tristamac

Great messages and great art in Atlanta. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch

36.

SIGN GAME A+ #familiesbelongtogether #familiesbelongtogetherdc #FamiliesBelongTogethermarch #AbolishICE
manda @manda_writes

SIGN GAME A+ #familiesbelongtogether #familiesbelongtogetherdc #FamiliesBelongTogethermarch #AbolishICE

37.

@Foxfire505 Tens of thousands in Chicago!
Stacy g @acornrest

@Foxfire505 Tens of thousands in Chicago!

38.

Making protest signs... you're never too young to protest injustice. #FamiliesBelongTogether
Maureen Shaw @MaureenShaw

Making protest signs... you're never too young to protest injustice. #FamiliesBelongTogether

39.

I was so ready for the rally today. Note to self: get some sticks next to time you make a huge sign to hold over your head. #KeepFamilesTogether #FamiliesBelongTogether #armworkout https://t.co/1rP2vXScdt
Eliza ❄️ @EtotheNev

I was so ready for the rally today. Note to self: get some sticks next to time you make a huge sign to hold over your head. #KeepFamilesTogether #FamiliesBelongTogether #armworkout https://t.co/1rP2vXScdt

40.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

