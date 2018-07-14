BuzzFeed News

Angelique Kerber Beat Serena Williams In The Wimbledon Final

Saturday's match was Williams' first grand-slam final since giving birth just 10 months ago. Germany's Kerber won 6–3, 6–3.

By Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

Posted on July 14, 2018, at 12:35 p.m. ET

Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final on Saturday, wrapping up a quick match 6–3, 6–3.

Toby Melville / Reuters

Kerber is the first German to win a Wimbledon singles title since Steffi Graf in 1996.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Saturday's win was the German's first Wimbledon title; she previously won the US and Australian Opens. "This is one of the best moments of my career so far," she said.

Toby Melville / Reuters

The match was Williams' first grand-slam final since giving birth just 10 months ago. "I was really happy to get this far," Williams said after the match, her voice wavering.

Andrew Boyers / Reuters
If Williams had won, she would have tied the record for 24 major titles with Australia's Margaret Court.

Andrew Boyers / Reuters

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was in the crowd cheering on his wife, sitting with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Toby Melville / Reuters

And Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was in the audience watching her old mate play, with her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Toby Melville / Reuters

Williams withdrew from the French Open in June due to injury. "It's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve," she said at the time.

Toby Melville / Reuters
