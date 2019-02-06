A School Police Officer Attacked A Black High School Student

Facebook

Video filmed in Pennsylvania's Hazleton Area High School cafeteria shows a white school police officer punching and pulling the hair of a black teenage student.

A student uploaded video of the incident to Facebook on Monday. In it, a female student can be seen with her arms held behind her back by school police officers and guards, who surround her. One officer then punches her leg, pushing her face down on a cafeteria table. The officer then grabs and pulls the girl's hair. Students around her are screaming and calling for officers to let her go.



Facebook

At the beginning of the video, another girl is lead away by officers as she screams "let me go."

A Hazleton High School student uploaded the video with the caption: "This is wrong on so many levels this man violated her patrón talk so much shit when it comes to keeping the school 'safe' wonder how he gonna fix this smh what a school.😡😡"