Trump Lip-Syncer Sarah Cooper Imitated The President At The DNC To Talk About Voting By Mail

"Will they be stolen from mailboxes as they get put in by the mailman?" mouthed Cooper as Trump, the audio coming from a speech the president made in June in Phoenix . "Will they be taken from the mailmen and the mailwomen? Will they be forged? Who is signing them?"

Comedian Sarah Cooper, creator of the viral Donald Trump lip synch videos on social media, imitated the president at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday before dropping the skit to warn about his recent attacks on voting by mail.

"Will they be counterfeited, maybe by the millions, by foreign powers," Cooper said imitating Trump before the video cuts to her speaking directly to the camera in her own voice.

"Let me put this in my own words," she said. "I've heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things, I've heard them over and over and over again. But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail in voting during a pandemic.

"Here's the truth: Donald Trump doesn't want any of us to vote because he knows he can't win fair and square," she added. "So whether you plan to vote by mail, or in person, wearing your mask, it is your vote and it's your right. Don't let Donald Trump take that away from you."

Cooper's Trump impersonations — she lip synchs over the president's voice from speeches and also reacts as bit characters — have received millions of views and gotten boomer parents obsessed with her. The videos were first shared on TikTok, but went extremely viral on Twitter.

Her video “How to person woman man camera tv” got over 15 million views, highlighting the absurdity of Trump talking about a test he'd done to check his mental capabilities.

Her "How to Bible" video showed Trump struggle to name a Bible verse and "How to hydroxychloroquine," from when the president said he was taking the controversial drug despite doctors warning against the side effects it could have on people who do not need it.

This week, Cooper sold a comedy special to Netflix and is signed on to be on an upcoming show on CBS. Last week, she also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.