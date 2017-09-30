BuzzFeed News

Lin-Manuel Miranda Went OFF At Trump's Tweets Attacking The Mayor Of San Juan

"You're going straight to hell, Donald Trump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, 'Right this way, sir.' They'll clear a path."

By Amber Jamieson

Posted on September 30, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last week, devastating the island and leaving it without power, drinking water, fuel, and working hospitals. Much of the infrastructure on the island has been destroyed, and many have criticized the federal government's response to caring for US citizens.

Alvin Baez / Reuters

The Trump administration has been trying to defend itself against complaints in recent days, pointing to the presence of FEMA on the island. The president has also announced he'll visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and he has applauded the response by FEMA and other first responders.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, the mayor of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, held a press conference outlining how dire the situation is on the island. "I am asking the president of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives," said Carmen Yulín Cruz.

Trump said things in Puerto Rico are going "really well." San Juan's mayor: "I am begging anyone that can hear us…
Salvador Hernandez @SalHernandez

Trump said things in Puerto Rico are going "really well." San Juan's mayor: "I am begging anyone that can hear us…

Nearly in tears, the mayor made a desperate plea for help amid what she said was stifling bureaucracy and a slow government response.

"I will do what I never thought I was going to do. I am begging you, begging anyone who can hear us, to save us from dying. If anyone out there is listening to us, we are dying and you are killing us with the inefficiency," said Yulín Cruz.

On Saturday morning, Trump attacked the mayor in a series of tweets, saying she only criticized the federal response because she "has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump."

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.

He also said she has "poor leadership ability"...

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They....
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They....

...and that Puerto Ricans wanted "everything to be done for them."

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.

Trump's tweets were all too much for Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the musical Hamilton and star of the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel. Miranda, who supported Hillary Clinton during the election, has been one of the most high-profile Puerto Ricans raising awareness and money in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Chris Pizzello / AP

In a series of tweets, he told the president that Trump is "going straight to hell."

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."…
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."…

He also stood up for San Juan Mayor Yulín Cruz.

She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You're going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You're going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.

And he noted that Trump was tweeting from a golf club while this crisis was taking place on US territory.

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club? Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.…
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club? Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.…

One person declared that Miranda had written the "tweet of the year."

Tweet of the year. And I mean that.
Scott Weinberg @scottEweinberg

Tweet of the year. And I mean that.

"Preach on it," declared another.

@Lin_Manuel @realDonaldTrump PREACH ON IT,@Lin_Manuel 🇵🇷🇵🇷
Katelyn @KatelynWK

@Lin_Manuel @realDonaldTrump PREACH ON IT,@Lin_Manuel 🇵🇷🇵🇷

Others noted just how hard it is to anger the seemingly eternally chipper Miranda.

When things are so bad the unfailingly positive buoyancy of LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA comes off
Tracy V. Wilson @tracyvwilson

When things are so bad the unfailingly positive buoyancy of LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA comes off

Including the co-creator of Billions, Brian Koppelman.

can you imagine being such a callous, stupid and craven person that you earn this level of disapprobation from Lin?…
Brian Koppelman @briankoppelman

can you imagine being such a callous, stupid and craven person that you earn this level of disapprobation from Lin?…

"When the nicest man in the world thinks you're going to hell..." tweeted one fan.

When the nicest man in the world thinks you're going to hell...
Matt R @dc_matt

When the nicest man in the world thinks you're going to hell...

For nearly two weeks now, Puerto Rican and Latino celebrities have been helping to raise money; Pitbull sent his private plane full of supplies to the island, for example, while Jennifer Lopez is headlining a benefit concert.

Miranda has been recruiting a bunch of celebrities to record a fundraising tune.

Without giving too much away... @Anthony_Ramos1 #ForPR #PorPR
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Without giving too much away... @Anthony_Ramos1 #ForPR #PorPR

He's also called on his 1.7 million followers to donate to the Hispanic Federation.

Thanks to your generosity, first responders from NY are on a chartered plane em route to 🇵🇷. Don't stop now:
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Thanks to your generosity, first responders from NY are on a chartered plane em route to 🇵🇷. Don't stop now:

He even sent in an awkward teen photo for the #PuberMe benefit being organized by TV host Stephen Colbert and comedian Nick Kroll for Puerto Rico.

@nickkroll @TheRock @HillaryClinton I've been waiting all my life for this call. #Puberme…
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

@nickkroll @TheRock @HillaryClinton I've been waiting all my life for this call. #Puberme…

After his tweets about Trump on Saturday, Miranda gave a shoutout to people's generosity for helping Puerto Rico.

I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria. You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria. You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.

"These are not ordinary times," he wrote.

F***, I hate even quote tweeting his bile. My timeline feels dirty. But these are not ordinary times.
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

F***, I hate even quote tweeting his bile. My timeline feels dirty. But these are not ordinary times.

He also backed Beyoncé, who just released a "Mi Gente" remix with all proceeds going to Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Caribbean, Florida, Texas, and other areas affected by natural disasters.

Nothing but respect for MY president @Beyonce
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Nothing but respect for MY president @Beyonce

