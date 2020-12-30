At Least One Person Is Hospitalized With COVID-19 After Attending That Republican Christmas Party With A Conga Line

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

Now at least one person who attended the party is hospitalized with the virus, according to a report from Queens Daily Eagle .

The footage from the Whitestone Republican Party, a group of Republicans in Queens, New York, was greeted with derision and horror online for its blatant disregard of social distancing and masks as the state continues to battle another wave of COVID-19.

Remember the recent viral video showing maskless people dancing their butts off in a Christmas Party conga line to the Bee Gees?

the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID

The local newspaper spoke to James Trent, chair of the Queens Village Republican Club, from his hospital bed in Long Island on Wednesday, where he is suffering from COVID-19 complications.

“I wasn’t on the conga line. I ate by myself,” he told the Daily Eagle. “I don’t know how I got this."



Trent said he believed he "wasn't doing anything risky," despite public health guidelines discouraging people from meeting in groups indoors, particularly unmasked.

"It was a wonderful time and a great party, but I’m not happy I got sick," Trent told the Eagle.

Trent developed symptoms two days after attending the party (it's unclear if he caught the virus at the party or already had it and was contagious to other guests at the time).

Over 40 people can be seen at the Dec. 9 party in the video, over a dozen of whom are getting down on the dance floor. Vickie Paladino, who is running for a spot in New York's city council, leads the conga line behind a man carrying a Trump 2020 flag. Only one person is wearing a mask.

“If you do not take precautions, your likelihood that you will get the virus is higher,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said when the video was released just before Christmas. "COVID conga lines are not smart. That’s my official position.”



The Whitestone Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but it did post a message on its Facebook page after the video went viral.

"So apparently the media is freaking out because we dared to celebrate the holidays in a perfectly ordinary and unremarkable way — with a gathering of friends and family," the group said in a statement. "A good time was had by all. We abided by all precautions. But we are not the mask police, nor are we the social distancing police. Adults have the absolute right to make their own decisions, and clearly many chose to interact like normal humans and not paranoid zombies in hazmat suits. This is for some reason controversial to the people who believe it's their job to tell us all what to do."

The Eagle reported that it is aware of at least two other guests who tested positive for the coronavirus after the party.