Rapper Pop Smoke Was Shot And Killed By Masked Invaders In His Home

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, whose track "Welcome to the Party" was one of last summer's biggest songs, is dead.

TMZ first reported the death of the 20-year-old, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, following a home invasion in Los Angeles. His record label Republic Records confirmed the news.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke," said Republic Records in a statement. "Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Around 4:30am Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills an "unknown number of suspects in masks entered the residence and a shot" a black man in his 20s, according to the LAPD.



The man was transported to hospital and pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

The LAPD did not confirm the man's identity, however the address of the residence, the 2000 block of Hercules Drive, matches recent social media postings made by Pop Smoke and associates of his current home.