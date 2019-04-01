Rapper Nipsey Hussle Used His Fame To Help Push Young People Toward Tech Skills And Entrepreneurship

"The only way you’re going to be fulfilled is if you know you gave everything you had," said Hussle, who was killed Sunday. "You emptied yourself here, you left it all here, because it’s temporary and you’ve got a moment."

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images Nipsey Hussle at a pre-Grammy celebration in 2019

Learn tech skills and push for representation in the industry. Invest in real estate — not cars. Help people from the neighborhood get ahead. Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed Sunday night, used his fame from his Grammy-nominated music to help advance social justice issues and entrepreneurship projects in his hometown of south central Los Angeles.

Born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, the 33-year-old was due to meet with Los Angeles Police Department Commissioner Steve Soboroff and Chief of Police Michel Moore on Monday afternoon. The meeting, requested by Asghedom, aimed "to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids," Soboroff said on Twitter. "I'm so very sad."

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L

Last year, Asghedom received a grammy nomination for his debut album Victory Lap, losing the Best Rap Album award to Cardi B.

He had timed the album's Feb. 2018 release to coincidence with his opening Vector 90, a co-working space and STEM training center — where people learn coding and other tech skills — he launched in Crenshaw, Los Angeles.

"Growing up as a kid, I was looking for somebody — not to give me anything — but somebody that cared," Asghedom told the LA Times in 2018 in an interview about the business. "Someone," he said, "that was creating the potential for change and that had an agenda outside of their own self interests."

Vector 90 is specifically aimed at providing space and training for kids from South Central LA to learn and connect them with Silicon Valley. Asghedom said he was concerned about the low numbers of African Americans working at major tech companies. "The goal is to create a bridge between the inner cities and Silicon Valley," he said in an Instagram video posted on Vector90's account. "Especially it’s important to LA, because that’s an hour away. And there’s minimal representation."

Asghedom had been a member of Rollin’ 60s, part of the infamous Crips gang, as a teen — his death is being investigated as a gang-related homicide — but encouraged other young people from his neighborhood to look towards technology and entrepreneurship as a way forward. "In our culture, there's a narrative that says, 'Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,'" Asghedom told the LA Times. "And that's cool but there should be something that says, 'Follow Elon Musk, follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’ I think that with me being influential as an artist and young and coming from the inner city, it makes sense for me to be one of the people that's waving that flag." Asghedom released over a dozen mixtapes but Victory Lap was the first album released through a major label, and was regarded as one of the best hip hop albums of 2018. His music was known for his gritty and raw lyrics, amplifying issues and causes such as gun violence, education, and abuse.

For his mixtape Crenshaw in 2013, he only printed 1,000 physical copies and then sold them each for $100 — Jay-Z reportedly bought 100 of them. He did a similar thing for 2015's Mailbox Money, offering 100 copies for $1000 each. "I believe that economics is based on scarcity of markets," he told Forbes in 2015. "And it’s possible to monetize your art without compromising the integrity of it for commerce."

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images Nipsey Hussle greets kids at the Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops Basketball Court Refurbishment Reveal Event on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Asghedom was shot and killed in the parking lot outside his store Marathon Clothing, part of a strip mall in Slauson Ave, near where he'd grown up. In February, the rapper had bought the entire strip mall and had planned to turn it into a mixed-use condo development with restaurants and other retail stores. He already ran a barbershop and fish restaurant on the block.

"There’s such a narrative to this parking lot — that’s a part of my story as an artist," he told a reporter just weeks before he was killed there.

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Asghedom explained his vision for the just-opened Marathon Clothing shop:

This is us trying to disrupt retail, create a theme park for the brand. This is us trying to create a retail network to become vertically integrated. This is us trying to super serve the core with an upgraded experience. This is us trying to fuse hip-hop, fashion, and tech... We believe that's what the Marathon store is. It's an immature concept. It hasn't evolved to its fullest form yet. But I think we're in the process of seeing technology integrated with everything, become apart of the world. So I think that we're just putting our chips on experience. We think this is where retail is going. So we want to be one of the leaders.

Ser Baffo / Getty Images Nipsey Hussle performs onstage in Los Angeles, California.

Asghedom met engineer Iddris Sandu, then 20, in 2017 at a Starbucks. The pair opened Marathon Clothing together, the world's first "smart store," with an app where people could download exclusive music and content.

"Nipsey to me was what Jay-Z was to Ye; giving him the chain of authenticity. So just imagine what I'm going through right now," tweeted Sandu hours after Asghedom died.

Nipsey to me was what jay-z was to Ye ; giving him the chain of authenticity. so just imagine what I’m going through right now. having worked with him to build his store, travelling the world with him, and spending alot of time with him. rest in eternal power hussle the 🐐

Activist and football quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a video of a young Asghedom giving an interview where he spoke about his interest in investing in real estate and other items that would appreciate in value. "Invest in some assets. As opposed to trickling off my money on liabilities such as diamonds or cars that lose their value as soon as you drove them off the lot," he said.

Asghedom and his long-term girlfriend, actor Lauren London, had a two-year-old son, named Kross, together. He also had a daughter, Emani, aged seven.

“We look at life like it’s about what you can get from life. I read something, and I was like, that’s not what it is, you’re always be unfulfilled if you look at life like that. It’s about about knowing you’re going to leave one day," Asghedom said in an interview with Nessa from Hot 97.