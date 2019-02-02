Reports Say Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Is Not Planning To Resign Over The Racist Yearbook Photo

A page from Northam's 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook with a photo showing two men , one in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, became public on Friday.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told Democratic colleagues on Saturday he's not planning to resign and that he's unsure if he is even pictured in the racist yearbook photo he apologized for on Friday.

Northam confirmed he was in the photo, releasing a statement Friday night that read:

Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.

But by Saturday morning, Northam began questioning if it was even him in the photo, contacting friends from medical school and telling Democratic colleagues he couldn't remember it, according to multiple media reports.

State Senator Louise Lucas, a Democrat, told the Washington Post she'd received a call from Northam Saturday morning saying he wasn't planning to resign because he didn't believe he was in the photo.

"He should have said that yesterday then," said Lucas in the Post. "He just told me he didn’t think it’s him. And I said, 'Ralph, this is a day late and a dollar short. It’s too late.'"

The Democratic Party of Virginia said on Saturday morning that Northam "no longer has our confidence or our support," and called for Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax to take over as governor immediately.



"We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning — we have gotten word he will not do so this morning," said chair Susan Swecker in a statement.

A spokesperson for Northam has not returned BuzzFeed's request for comment.

On Friday, Northam also released a video statement where he apologized "for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor."