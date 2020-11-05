Biden Supporters Played Beyoncé To Drown Out Trump Campaign Officials In Philly

The upbeat protest comes as Democrats are fighting against Trump to ensure every vote in the key swing state is counted.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA — As Pennsylvania officials continue counting mail-in ballots — a process President Donald Trump has tried to stop through legal action — Democrats protested in Philadelphia on Thursday, calling on officials to "count every vote." The protest, an upbeat demonstration full of dancing and flags and drums, was a continuation of the previous day's protests, which saw progressive Pennsylvanians fighting for all the votes to be counted in their key swing state. Hundreds of people marched in the streets, merging with protesters who gathered following the release of bodycam footage showing the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi spoke outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the demonstration was taking place, and where a smaller protest of Trump supporters was simultaneously occurring. They were there to speak about a new court order Trump's team is claiming as a big win, but which does not actually change anything about the election results. The order only allows poll observers to stand closer to poll workers. "We’re going to start watching what’s going on, not from 30 feet away, not from 100 feet away, from 6 feet away,” Lewandowski said. BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 elections. To help keep this news free, become a member. But the Trump officials were largely drowned out, however, by protesters blasting Beyoncé's "Party" (featuring André 3000) loudly from speakers.

incredible job by the every vote counts protest across the road who pumped up Beyoncé’s Party so not one word could be heard of Pam Bondi’s speech

Nicolas O’Rourke, the organizing director for Pennsylvania's Working Families Party and the one playing the music, told BuzzFeed News he was there to amplify “the voices of people that are unheard, through our chants, through our song, through our joy."

“We are here because we heard there are people coming to invalidate the votes being counted and tabulated across the street," he said. O'Rourke said he and his fellow organizers came prepared with an empowering playlist, which included plenty of Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and of course, more Beyoncé. "This is the stuff that fuels our fire, and that's the reason why we play it," O'Rourke said. "There are messages in the song. We wanted that to be played." "We're fighting for freedom, and so hopefully that message gets across," he added. "We ain't gonna lose. We're gonna commit to making sure every vote is counted." O'Rourke said he was not dismayed by the presence of the right-wing protesters, and that the "Count Every Vote" demonstrators — who largely outnumbered them — would continue to make their voices heard. “If you’re in Philadelphia and want to protest, we have no problem with your protest," O'Rourke said. "We know how to protest too."

New chant from the Trump side here— “stop the cheat, Biden got beat”