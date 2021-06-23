A Former NRA President Was Tricked Into Speaking At A Fake High School Graduation

Instead, the 3,044 empty seats represented the students who did not graduate this year as they had been killed by gun violence.

In a speech to the James Madison Academy 2021 graduating class, David Keene, a former NRA president and current board member of the gun rights group, called on the teens to fight those looking to implement tighter gun restrictions. "I’d be willing to bet that many of you will be among those who stand up and prevent those from proceeding," he said, to a Las Vegas stadium of thousands of socially distanced chairs on June 4. "An overwhelming majority of you will go on to college, while others may decide their dream dictates a different route to success," said Keene. "My advice to you is simple enough: follow your dream and make it a reality."

Except, they can't. The students aren't real. James Madison Academy doesn't exist. Without realizing it, Keene was actually addressing his comments to thousands of empty chairs set up to represent the estimated 3,044 kids who should have graduated high school this year and instead were killed by gun violence. Change the Ref, an organization founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin “Guac” was killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, held a fake high school graduation for what they call "The Lost Class" of students. They invited Keene and John Lott, an author and gun rights activist, to give remarks to a high school graduating class and filmed what they were told was a rehearsal in a stadium of empty chairs. "Ironically, had the men conducted a proper background check on the school, they would have seen that the school is fake," said a Change the Ref spokesperson in a press release.

Change the Ref David Keene addressing the stadium

After filming, Keene and Lott were told the graduation was canceled and were not informed before the videos were released on Wednesday that the events were fake.

Neither has responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. "These two guys are part of the problem," Manuel Oliver told BuzzFeed News. "We need to call them out, we need to show everyone — this is how they process the logic behind the gun industry."

"We need to show we’re brave and we’re not afraid of these guys," said Oliver. "We’ve already felt the worst possible situation. There’s no threat that can make me feel different."

In videos released on Wednesday, Lott and Keene's graduation speeches — in which they call for gun rights protections and talk about James Madison, the Founding Father who proposed the Second Amendment — are interspersed with audio from 911 calls about school shootings and the sound of gunfire.



Both Keene and Lott traveled to Vegas and were excited to speak, said Oliver, who did not meet either of them to make sure the stunt did not get disrupted by anyone recognizing him. Advertising agency Leo Burnett and production company Hungry Man helped create the event. James Madison Academy isn't a real school (a Google cache shows that a website was created to help ensure the stunt's success). But the reality of thousands of families who've lost children to gun violence enduring graduations in recent months is very real, Oliver said.

"We lost Joaquin three months before his graduation. We know exactly the feeling of being there and receiving the diploma without your kid being there," said Oliver. "Because we understand that, we know there are a lot of people going through that same experience right now."

Sun Sentinel / Tribune News Service via Getty Images Joaquin Oliver's mother, Patricia, and father, Manuel, walk offstage after receiving their son's diploma, which was awarded posthumously, during a graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Florida.