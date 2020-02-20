 Skip To Content
26 Of The Best Tweets About The Drama At The Democratic Debate

"For someone who hates socialism Bloomberg sure loves getting publicly owned."

By Amber Jamieson

Posted on February 20, 2020, at 12:09 a.m. ET

John Locher / AP

It was the spiciest 2020 Democratic presidential debate yet!

Everyone was in attack mode. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed every single candidate on the stage, particularly former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg in his debate debut. Bloomberg, the biggest Twitter target, also gave Sen. Bernie Sanders a chance to hate billionaires in front of a real live one, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar continued with her absolute disdain for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Here's some of the best tweets of the night:

1.

This is the Red Wedding of debates. #demdebate
Ali Vitali @alivitali

2.

It’s fun to finally be in the part of the race where they openly hate each other
Addy Baird @addysbaird

3.

I have not not been this stressed since I saw Uncut Gems.
Kate Nocera @KateNocera

4.

Every candidate on the #DemDebate stage trying to defend themselves from these brutal attacks.
Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry

5.

the dem debate stage rn
Clarissa-Jan Lim @clarissajanlim

6.

Bloomberg showing up to Warren’s door trying to get her to stop vaporizing him on national television #DemocraticDebate
Deon @deonn90

7.

Some dudes would pay a lot of money for the humiliation Warren is giving Bloomberg for free #DemDebate
Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

8.

Free headline idea: Bloomberg Terminal
Taffy Brodesser-Akner @taffyakner

9.

Lizzie Warren had an ax gave Mike Bloomberg 40 whacks. that's it, that's the poem.
Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You @commiegirl1

10.

Imagine spending a billion dollars to get pantsed on stage in front of America.
Bess Kalb @bessbell

11.

For someone who hates socialism Bloomberg sure loves getting publicly owned #DemDebate
pokey pup @Whatapityonyou

12.

The fact that this charmless egomaniac was elected mayor three times reflects rather poorly on New Yorkers.
ishmael @iD4RO

13.

Was Bloomberg a terrible mayor and an oligarch? Yes. But is he a charismatic leader who knows how to make his case to the American public? Also no.
Michael Hobbes @RottenInDenmark

14.

bloomberg definitely hopping in his money vault uncle scrooge style to feel better after this
Desus Nice @desusnice

15.

Did Elizabeth warren just say she shot a man in Reno just to watch him die?
Irin Carmon @irin

16.

Is this debate the patriarchy because Liz Warren is crushing it
Jake Maccoby @jdmaccoby

17.

like a true millennial i own none https://t.co/eid6CGemWM
Steadman™ @AsteadWesley

18.

“I’m more of a Microsoft Word guy,” says Pete Buttigieg, the personification of Clippy.
Scott Bixby @scottbix

19.

Even Pete’s clapbacks are off beat.
jelani cobb @jelani9

20.

Pete is ABSOLUTELY the guy who responds to your Google Docs link with, “Can you resend as a .docx? Thx. -P”
bobby finger @bobbyfinger

21.

every time pete buttigieg is like “look” i’m like WHERE PETE. WHERE
Estelle Tang @waouwwaouw

22.

frankly, we're wasting our time investing in renewable energy because there is no fuel source purer or more plentiful than amy klobuchar's visceral hatred for pete
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

23.

Bachelor Amy Nation Klobuchar Being furious with Pete’s choices 🤝 #TheBachelor #DemDebate
Brett S. Vergara @BrettSVergara

24.

Ooh Amy said my name! Thanks Amy. Do I get 45 seconds?
Andrew Yang🧢 @AndrewYang

25.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg
Isabel Garcia @igarcia127

26.

women on the debate stage tonight
Lyz Lenz @lyzl

