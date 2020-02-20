26 Of The Best Tweets About The Drama At The Democratic Debate
"For someone who hates socialism Bloomberg sure loves getting publicly owned."
It was the spiciest 2020 Democratic presidential debate yet!
Everyone was in attack mode. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed every single candidate on the stage, particularly former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg in his debate debut. Bloomberg, the biggest Twitter target, also gave Sen. Bernie Sanders a chance to hate billionaires in front of a real live one, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar continued with her absolute disdain for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Here's some of the best tweets of the night:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.