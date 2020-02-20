26 Of The Best Tweets About The Drama At The Democratic Debate

It was the spiciest 2020 Democratic presidential debate yet!

Everyone was in attack mode. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed every single candidate on the stage, particularly former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg in his debate debut. Bloomberg, the biggest Twitter target, also gave Sen. Bernie Sanders a chance to hate billionaires in front of a real live one, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar continued with her absolute disdain for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Here's some of the best tweets of the night:

