Two Directors Say They Were Told Not To Cast Weinstein Accusers Mira Sorvino And Ashley Judd

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Women's Media Center and Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Judd said she was filming Kiss the Girls in 1997 when Weinstein invited her to his hotel room and offered to massage her and watch him shower. Sorvino said she was promoting Mighty Aphrodite, produced by Weinstein's then-company Miramax, when the producer invited her to his hotel rom and massaged her in 1995.

Both said they believed their rebuff of his sexual advances had negatively impacted their careers.

“There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it," Sorvino told the New Yorker.