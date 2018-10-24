Here Are The Winning Numbers For The Record-Breaking $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot

The winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the biggest lottery prize offered in history, were drawn Tuesday night.

If there is no winner, the jackpot is expected to soar to $2 billion.



The Mega Millions grand prize has recently ballooned after lottery officials last year changed the rules to make it less likely for players to win, ensuring the prize pool grows larger. The last Mega Millions grand prize was won on July 24, when 11 coworkers in California split a $543 million jackpot.

On Tuesday, people lined up across the country to buy lottery tickets, with many workplaces banding together in the hope of striking it rich.



In 2009, a group of construction workers went in on a ticket and won a $38.5 million prize, but the person who purchased the ticket tried to claim he'd bought it alone. A jury eventually ruled that the winnings had to be split.



Attorney Rubin Sinins, who represented the five construction workers who'd been abandoned by their colleague, suggested that people going in on a ticket should draw up an agreement.

"Document precisely who is part of the lottery pool so that there’s no misunderstanding later," Sinins told the Associated Press.



Particularly because lottery tickets are predominately bought by the poorest Americans.

A Bank Rate study found last month that low-income workers (those who earn $30,000 a year or less) spend on average $412 a year on lottery tickets, and 28% buy a ticket every week.

If somebody wins Tuesday's $1.6 billion jackpot, it will the largest in lottery history, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball drawing in January 2016, which was split by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prize are just 1 in 302 million, but taking home a lowly $1 million is a bit easier, with a 1 in 12.6 million chance.