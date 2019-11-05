Leaked Footage Shows An ABC Host Furious Her Interview With An Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim Never Aired

Amy Robach says in the video she had recorded the sit-down interview with the victim three years earlier.

Leaked footage shows ABC News host Amy Robach claiming that a damning interview with one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims was quashed by the network three years ago — in part because of pressure from Buckingham Palace. The edited videos were published on Twitter by James O'Keefe of the right-wing activist group Project Veritas. They were filmed in late August, a few weeks after Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell.

Roberts Giuffre alleged in a 2015 federal lawsuit that Epstein kept her as a teenage sex slave and forced her to have sex with men including Prince Andrew and lawyer Alan Dershowitz. The men have strongly denied the allegations. ABC News reported on Roberts Giuffre's lawsuit and allegations against Epstein and the Duke of York at the time, but a network spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the sit-down interview Robach recorded with her did not air because it did not meet editorial standards. "At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story," said ABC News in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

In the leaked video, where Robach is mic'd up in a TV studio, the ABC News host says she is "so pissed" that the news she'd had on Epstein years earlier hadn't been shown.

Robach says she was told by the network, "Who is Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is." ABC News published several stories online in 2015 mentioning Epstein and the allegations of him running a sex ring of underage women, but they usually focused on Prince Andrew being mentioned in the lawsuits filed against Epstein. Robach says in the footage that pressure from Buckingham Palace also stopped the interview being aired. "Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways," Robach says in the video. "We were so afraid we wouldn't be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that also, quashed the story." A network executive denied to BuzzFeed News that Buckingham Palace had anything to do with stopping the publication of the Roberts Giuffre interview. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told BuzzFeed News "that it is a matter for ABC." ABC News does not seem to have ever interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The duchess recorded her first TV interview last month in Pakistan after becoming a royal eight years ago, her only other appearance was in a documentary for the Queen's 90th birthday that aired in 2016, which was not screened on ABC.

