A Shooter Opened Fire At A Kroger Grocery Store In Tennessee, Killing One Person And Injuring At Least 12 Others

Scenes from outside the Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, where a shooting took place the afternoon of Sept. 23, 2021

A man opened fire at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, shooting 13 people.

Twelve people currently have "very serious injuries," and one is dead, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

"With a broken heart, I have to stand here before you today," Lane said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.



Lane said the shooter had died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices, and they were doing what they were trained to do,” Lane said.



The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the supermarket in Collierville, a suburb of Memphis.