Protesters Tore Down A Statue Of Confederate President Jefferson Davis In Virginia
"He never deserved to be up on that pedestal," said Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia.
Protesters tore down a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday — the latest in a growing list of monuments depicting Confederacy leaders, enslavers, and colonizers to be toppled across the globe during recent Black Lives Matter protests.
The bronze statue of the enslaver and president of the Confederate States during the Civil War had stood on Monument Avenue for over 100 years in front of a column monument.
After protesters pulled it down, it lay on its back in the street, an arm outstretched. The crowd cheered when a tow truck came and took it away.
Recent protests in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, have brought down multiple statues.
On Tuesday night, a 93-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus was toppled in Richmond, set on fire, and thrown into a lake.
Last week, a statue of Confederate leader Williams Carter Wickham was pulled down from a Richmond park.
The city's mayor, Levar Stoney, said Thursday morning that Davis was a "racist and traitor" and "never deserved to be up on that pedestal."
However, he also called on protesters to allow contractors to professionally remove the city's other Confederacy statues in order to ensure it is done safely.
About 80 miles away, in Portsmouth, Virginia, protesters threw paint, beheaded, and set on fire a large statue to four Confederacy leaders, as horns played.
After trying to use a rope to pull the statues down failed, protesters smashed the statues off in pieces with sledgehammers.
However, a man was seriously injured when one of the falling statues hit him in the head.
Video shows the protesters realizing someone is hurt and asking the crowd to move and get help.
Portsmouth Police then asked people to clear the area (police had been allowing protesters to remove statues) and confirmed a person was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Native American protesters brought down another Columbus statue outside the Minnesota Capitol, to cheers.
Video shows protesters then played Native drums and sang in front of the toppled statue.
In Boston, another Columbus statue was beheaded early Wednesday. In Montgomery, Alabama, a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was brought down outside a high school last week.
A tweet of an edited video of statues being toppled across the world — including a statue of Edward Colston, a famed UK slave trader, being thrown into Bristol Harbor — went viral Wednesday night.
The video is set to Enya's soothing 2000 song "Only Time."
