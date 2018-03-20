The 16-Year-Old Girl Who Was Shot At Her Maryland High School Has Died

Jaelynn Willey was a competitive swimmer and older sister to seven younger siblings. She was shot before starting school Tuesday morning.

Jaelynn Willey, a 16-year-old girl shot in the hallway of her Maryland high school, died on Thursday evening, the St Mary's County Sheriff's office confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

"Willey died surrounded by her family. It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we provide this update," the sheriff's office said.

Her family said tearfully in a press conference Thursday night that they were taking the 16-year-old off life support two days after the shooting.

"My daughter was hurt by a boy who shot her in the head...and took everything from our lives, " the teen's mother, Melissa Willey, said while holding her youngest child at a news conference. "She's brain dead. There's nothing left in her. I felt like, as her mom, I needed to make that statement to everybody."

Willey, a competitive swimmer and adored older sister to seven younger siblings, was in critical condition after a fellow student at Great Mills High School, identified by authorities as 17-year-old Austin Rollins, shot her with a Glock semi-automatic handgun Tuesday morning, just minutes before the first-period bell was about to ring.

Rollins died after an encounter with an armed school resource officer.



"She’s just the sweetest girl. Smart. On the swim team. Loves babysitting her younger siblings," her cousin Nina Rohdin told BuzzFeed News.



Rollins used his father's gun to go after Willey, who had just broken up with him, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

"Rollins and the female victim had a prior relationship that recently ended," the sheriff said in a statement. "The handgun utilized by Rollins in the shooting was legally owned by Rollins' father."