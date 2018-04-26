14 Things Trump Said On "Fox & Friends" This Morning
"I would give myself an A+."
President Donald Trump called into his favorite TV show, Fox & Friends, to chat this morning. And boy, did he have a lot to say.
1. Trump on the criminal investigation into the business dealings of his personal attorney Michael Cohen: "Let me tell you, Michael is in business, he is really a businessman, a fairly big business as I understand it. I don't know his business but this doesn't have to do with me."
2. Trump on his Veterans Affairs nominee dropping out on Thursday: "They are trying to destroy a man. By the way, I did say welcome to Washington. Welcome to the swamp. Welcome to the world of politics."
3. Trump on Kanye West: "He has good taste. ... I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people, frankly, but Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country, okay? ... He sees that stuff and he's smart. And he says, you know what? Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did."
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Trump on Republicans traditionally ignoring black voters: "I think it was just the custom. People don't realize, if you go back to the civil war, it was the Republicans that really did the thing. Lincoln was a Republican. Somehow it changed over the years and I will say, I really believe it's changing back."
5. Trump on Shania Twain: "She made a mistake by sort of saying 'I wish I didn't go public with it,' but we know how she feels. But people have done that, amazed what happens to their business. We have tremendous support. We have tremendous fans. If I ever called for a rally in Washington, DC, we would have millions of people coming into Washington, DC, because they love what's happening."
6. Trump on what he bought his wife Melania for her birthday today: "I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents. I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."
7. Trump on CIA director Mike Pompeo's meeting with Kim Jong Un: "He wasn't supposed to meet with Kim Jong Un but he did. You know, they arranged actually while he was there to say hello. We have incredible pictures of the two talking and meeting, which I would love to release if we can. I'll do that, actually, that's not a bad idea."
ADVERTISEMENT
8. Trump on pro-Trump bloggers Diamond and Silk: "Diamond and Silk have become amazing. That started off like somebody was talking about them on the internet, these two women, these two beautiful, wonderful women. And I said, let me check it out. It took me about two seconds to say ... it is incredible."
9. Trump on the investigation into collusion between his campaign and Russia during the election: "There is no collusion with me and the Russians. Nobody has been tougher to Russia than I am. You can ask president Putin about that. There has been nobody."
10. Trump on the US Justice Department: "They have a witch hunt against the president of the United States going on. I have taken the position, and I don't have to take this position and maybe I'll change, that I will not be involved with the Justice Department. I will wait til this is over."
11. Trump on why he didn't win the popular vote: "Everyone goes home and says, 'you know, I really like Donald Trump but I have watched on the news' — and they don't know it is fake, I have taught them it is fake news — 'I watched on the news that he can't win. So let's go to a movie, darling, and we'll come home and watch Donald lose.'"
ADVERTISEMENT
12. Trump on CNN and other media outlets: "People have to understand how dishonest the news is. ... Look at others, CNN, they will have a council of seven people, of the seven people everyone is against me. I'm saying, where do they even find these people?"
13. Trump on watching TV: "I watched leaking, lying Comey last night and I did, I hated to do it. One of the reasons, people say you are still looking good, Mr. President, how do you do it?"
14. Trump on what grade he'd give himself as president: "Look, I'm fighting a battle against a horrible group of deep-seated people — drain the swamp — that are coming up with all sorts of phony charges against me, and they're not bringing up real charges against the other side. So we have a phony deal going on and it's a cloud over my head. And I've been able to escape that cloud because the message now, everyone knows it's a fix, okay? It's a witch hunt. And they know that. I've been able to message it. I would give myself an A+."
Watch the whole thing here:
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.