A Monster Truck Carried DMX's Casket To His Memorial Service In Brooklyn
Hundreds of Ruff Ryders joined the procession from his hometown of Yonkers to Brooklyn.
A monster truck carrying the casket of rapper Earl "DMX" Simmons led a procession of hundreds of Ruff Ryders on motorbikes from his hometown of Yonkers to a memorial at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center on Saturday.
DMX, one of the most acclaimed rappers of all time, died aged 50 after a heart attack.
Around 2,000 invited guests are expected at the Celebration of Life event on Saturday and will be streamed on Youtube. It was originally due to begin at 4 p.m. ET but was delayed until 6 p.m.
On Sunday he will be farewelled in a homegoing celebration and a private funeral, which will be streamed by BET.
Although neither memorial is open to the public due to COVID restrictions, hundreds of fans gathered as motorbikes revved and cars blared DMX's biggest hits through the streets of Brooklyn.
A huge white floral X stood outside the entrance of Barclay's.
A screen outside showed a photo of the rapper with a quote from his song Fame — "We each have a star, all we have to do is find it. Once you do, everyone who sees it will be blinded."
The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, best known for his barking style on hits like “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” and “Party Up (Up in Here)," was the first musician to have five number one albums on the Billboard charts.
