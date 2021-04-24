 Skip To Content
A Monster Truck Carried DMX's Casket To His Memorial Service In Brooklyn

Hundreds of Ruff Ryders joined the procession from his hometown of Yonkers to Brooklyn.

By Amber Jamieson

Posted on April 24, 2021, at 5:59 p.m. ET

Brittainy Newman / AP

Fans dancing to DMX songs outside his memorial service in Brooklyn.

A monster truck carrying the casket of rapper Earl "DMX" Simmons led a procession of hundreds of Ruff Ryders on motorbikes from his hometown of Yonkers to a memorial at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center on Saturday.

Josh Billinson @jbillinson

DMX’s casket arrived at the Barclays Center on a monster truck

DMX, one of the most acclaimed rappers of all time, died aged 50 after a heart attack.

David Dee Delgado / Reuters

Fans gather to pay tribute to DMX.

Around 2,000 invited guests are expected at the Celebration of Life event on Saturday and will be streamed on Youtube. It was originally due to begin at 4 p.m. ET but was delayed until 6 p.m.

Troy Closson @troy_closson

Hundreds in Yonkers for a procession to Brooklyn for DMX’s memorial service. High energy &amp; huge crowd.

On Sunday he will be farewelled in a homegoing celebration and a private funeral, which will be streamed by BET.

One motorcyclist does a wheelie on the streets of Brooklyn
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

A group of motorcyclists are seen during at the DMX memorial.

Although neither memorial is open to the public due to COVID restrictions, hundreds of fans gathered as motorbikes revved and cars blared DMX's biggest hits through the streets of Brooklyn.

A white floral X
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

A group of mourners pay tribute to DMX at Barclays Center on April 24, 2021.

A huge white floral X stood outside the entrance of Barclay's.

A screen outside showed a photo of the rapper with a quote from his song Fame — "We each have a star, all we have to do is find it. Once you do, everyone who sees it will be blinded."

Brittainy Newman / AP

Fans outside Barclay's.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, best known for his barking style on hits like “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” and “Party Up (Up in Here)," was the first musician to have five number one albums on the Billboard charts.


