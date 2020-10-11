A Security Guard Hired By A News Outlet Is Being Investigated For Murder After A Shooting At Protests In Denver

Denver police said Matthew Dolloff was being held in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Denver on Saturday. WARNING: This post contains disturbing photos and video.





Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images A "Patriot Rally" protester sprays mace as a security guard, hired by 9News, fires his weapon at the protester, killing him, during two dueling protests in downtown Denver on Saturday, Oct. 10.

A private security guard hired by a news outlet is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing a protester during a far-right "Patriot Rally" and a left-wing counterprotest in Denver on Saturday. Denver Police said Sunday that 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff is "being held for investigation of first degree murder" in connection with the shooting.

UPDATE: Matthew Dolloff (DOB 03-07-1990) is being held for Investigation of First Degree Murder in connection w/the shooting that occurred yesterday at 10 W. 14th Ave. This remains an active investigation; any additional updates will be released as it becomes available. #Denver https://t.co/1Y7Yw7stL0

The incident occurred during two heated dueling protests, the "Patriot Rally"— in support of police — and a counterprotest — "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" — that was planned in response to the rally. As the protests were ending, a "verbal altercation" took place between the suspected shooter and another man near Denver's art museum, according to Denver Police's Division Chief of Investigations, Joe Montoya. "A firearm was discharged, an individual was shot and later pronounced deceased," said Montoya. Montoya said two guns were recovered at the scene but police have not confirmed whose weapons they were. The identity of the victim has not yet been released but he appeared to be part of the Patriot Rally. Photos taken by a Denver Post photographer who witnessed the shooting, show a physical altercation between the two men.

Helen H. Richardson / Getty Images A Patriot Rally protester and a security guard suspected of killing him, get into a physical confrontation before the protester is shot and killed by the suspect.

The photos showed the victim spraying mace at Dolloff, who had his gun drawn. Dolloff then shot him, and was detained by police moments after.



Helen H. Richardson / Getty Images

Montoya said Saturday that police had not yet confirmed the affiliation of the victim nor the suspect. However, after several right-wing individuals and groups spread misinformation that the shooter was affiliated with Antifa, Denver Police tweeted that "further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa."

Local TV station KUSA, whose digital site is 9News, confirmed that Dolloff had been hired through Pinkerton Security by the news outlet to protect their news staff at the protest. He did not appear to be easily identifiable as a security guard based on the photos of the incident.

"It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests," 9News said in its report. The report also noted that one of their producers had been temporarily detained by police after the shooting but was later released. 9News did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Photos show the victim wearing a t-shirt that appears to match a bikers' meme that reads "BLM your fucking right biker's lives matter."

A video taken immediately before the shooting shows the victim standing with a group of right-wing protesters who are engaging in a verbal altercation with a different man who is wearing a "Black Guns Matter" t-shirt.



tw: shooting death Multiple armed right-wing extremists, including the now-dead guy, surround an unarmed #BLM protester to intimidate him. Moments later, you hear the bear spray being deployed before the Pinkerton security guard fires a single shot, killing his assailant.

"Mace me motherfucker," the man wearing the "Black Guns Matter" t-shirt is heard saying in the video. The victim is seen walking away from that man, and seconds later, a gunshot is heard and the victim can be seen falling to the ground. Patriot's Rally organizer John Tiegen posted on Instagram Saturday about the shooting.

"It’s still unclear if the victim had been at the rally or just in the vicinity," wrote Tiegen. "We must continue to fight for the principles our country was founded on and not be scared to call out their radical leftist ideology and agenda."