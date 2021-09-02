18 People Are Dead After The Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Slammed The East Coast

"We are in a whole new world now,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the East Coast on Wednesday night with record-breaking rain and flash flooding, killing at least 18 people. Eight of them, including a toddler and an 86-year-old woman, drowned in New York City basement apartments in the worst flash flooding event the city has ever experienced. Another person died in a vehicle collision in Queens. Eight people died in New Jersey, four of them drowning in an apartment complex in the town of Elizabeth. A 19-year-old man died in flooding near Philadelphia.



David Dee Delgado / Getty Images Commuters walk into a flooded 3rd Avenue/149th Street subway station on Sept. 2, 2021, in New York City.

"We are in a whole new world now,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday morning. He described the catastrophic storm as "unlike anything we’ve seen before."

Ida first made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, devastating coastal areas with flooding and 150 mph winds. Hundreds of thousands of homes, including many in New Orleans, remain without power, and authorities have said it may be weeks before electrical towers are repairs and grids restored. But the severity of the storm as it moved north days later was unexpected, with residents given little warning.

Videos of the New York City subway system show gushing fires breaking out on the tracks, waterfalls pouring over trains and through stations, and people wading through water attempting to get out.

Delivery drivers were captured in videos attempting to navigate through floodwaters on bikes in Brooklyn, and cars floated down expressways. A tornado also ripped through Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

These images in New Jersey are unbelievable! @News12NJ #StormWatch Twitter: @Brittm_tv

A record-breaking 3.15 inches of rain fell in Central Park in one hour on Wednesday night, shattering the previous record that had been set just one week earlier, when the tail of Hurricane Henri hit New York with 1.94 inches.



“That says to me there are no cataclysmic unforeseeable events. We need to face these in advance and be prepared," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Because of climate change, unfortunately, this is something we’re going to have to deal with with great regularity.”

Heavier downpours are a consequence of climate change because warmer air can hold more water vapor, which eventually gets dumped as rain. The Northeast US has been particularly strongly affected by this trend. Not only has the total amount of rainfall in the Northeast US increased in recent decades, but individual rainstorms have delivered a more powerful punch. ​​ “The recent dominant trend in precipitation throughout the Northeast has been towards increases in rainfall intensity, with recent increases in intensity exceeding those in other regions in the contiguous United States,” the National Climate Assessment noted in 2018. Huge urban areas are especially vulnerable to flash flooding in outbreaks of heavy rain because paved surfaces make it hard for water to drain away. So when the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through New York City and New Jersey last night dropping historic amounts of rain in a short amount of time, major flooding was unavoidable.

Where the rain fell hardest: 24-hour estimated rainfall across the Northeast US, color palette spans 2 to 11 inches. Data source: https://t.co/jfJBcRZzxP Map: @paldhous Twitter: @BuzzFeedStorm

More than 100,000 people are without power across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to PowerOutage.us. Flights were diverted, and the Amtrak rail system is likely to be out for several days across parts of the Northeast.



Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images A home with floodwaters leading into the garage on Lester Street is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, in Passaic City, New Jersey.

Queens resident Deborah Torres lives in the apartment above where three people, including a 2-year-old boy, drowned on Wednesday night. She told the AP her apartment was filled with water to her knees, and her neighbors below were unable to get out. "The water pressure was so fast and strong, so I think they couldn’t open the door either way because this is like a pool,” Torres said. “I don’t know how that happened. It was so fast.” The New York City flooding deaths occurred at five different apartments across Brooklyn and Queens. “Imagine the horror of sitting in your own basement apartment, and the water just floods in all of a sudden with no notice, and you struggle to get out, but you can't," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.



My new home in Albany, all Amtrak trains to New York City canceled for the day, probably a “couple days,” Amtrak worker says. Twitter: @gwynnefitz