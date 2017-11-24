Celebs That Ivanka Trump Follows On Instagram Are Uploading Posts Just For Her
"Dear Ivanka — I see you're following me on Instagram."
Ivanka Trump, adviser (and daughter) to the president enjoyed a primo Thanksgiving Instagram opportunity this week at the White House.
She posted a photo to Instagram of Drumstick and her daughter Arabella Kushner in ruby red.
Instead, a bunch of celebrities followed by the First Daughter have posted messages calling on her to advocate for young undocumented immigrants. The trend started with Sophia Amoruso, the founder of online clothes store Nasty Gal and author of #GirlBoss, who tagged Trump in her post.
The president announced in early September that DACA, an Obama-era policy that offers legal protections to undocumented people who arrived in the US as children, would be rescinded.
Audrey Gelman, founder of The Wing (a women's-only club), was among those who posted the message.
As was model and actor Cara Delevingne, who has called out the president before on climate change and manufacturing products in Mexico.
As did model Alexa Chung.
Actress Olivia Wilde, who has led rallies against President Trump, also posted the message.
Sophia Bush, an actress who used to star in One Tree Hill, also jumped on the bandwagon.
And in case you were wondering if Trump has seen the messages yet, she hasn't addressed them directly but she posted a family portrait to Instagram stories after Amoruso's first message, and didn't mention Dreamers.
