An Ex-Firefighter Was Arrested For Throwing A Fire Extinguisher At Police During The Capitol Riot

The incident is different than the one involving a Capitol Police officer who was killed last week after also being hit with a fire extinguisher.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

A former firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police and a man who carried a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress during the attempted coup were charged Thursday as authorities continue to pursue dozens of insurrectionists. Robert Sanford, a 55-year-old who recently retired from the Chester Fire Department, was arrested Thursday in Pennsylvania on four federal charges, including assaulting an officer, civil disorder, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering a restricted building. The incident is different than the one involving Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was killed last week during the Capitol riot after reportedly being hit with another fire extinguisher.

According to court documents filed by the FBI, authorities believe video shows Sanford throwing a "red object, which appears to be a fire extinguisher" at a crowd of police officers, striking three of them.

FBI

Another video shows Sanford's face, wearing a CFD beanie.

FBI

The court documents say police officers were "surrounded on at least three sides by a group of insurrectionists" as they had items thrown at them.

Officer William Young is quoted in the court documents as having been hit in the back of the head with a fire extinguisher while wearing a helmet, and had to go to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images A supporter of US President Donald Trump, later identified as Kevin Seefried, carries a Confederate flag through the Capitol rotunda.

One of the most alarming images of the insurrection that for many highlighted the white supremacist side of the pro-Trump mob was a man waving a Confederate flag as he walked through the Capitol building.

That man, Kevin Seefried, was charged on Thursday along with his son, Hunter. The pair turned themselves in to the FBI and participated in a voluntary interview on Tuesday, where they "confirmed their participation in the events at the Capitol," according to the court documents.

Seefried told police the Confederate flag is normally flying outside his home in Delaware. The documents reveal the Seefrieds were identified by a coworker of Hunter's who told the FBI that he "had bragged about being in the Capitol with his father." Hunter can be seen in a video breaking a side window. He then cleared the glass and hopped onto the sill, becoming one of the first people to access the Capitol through the broken window. His father followed him in.

Brendan Gutenschwager / Via youtube.com