An Ex-Firefighter Was Arrested For Throwing A Fire Extinguisher At Police During The Capitol Riot
The incident is different than the one involving a Capitol Police officer who was killed last week after also being hit with a fire extinguisher.
A former firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police and a man who carried a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress during the attempted coup were charged Thursday as authorities continue to pursue dozens of insurrectionists.
Robert Sanford, a 55-year-old who recently retired from the Chester Fire Department, was arrested Thursday in Pennsylvania on four federal charges, including assaulting an officer, civil disorder, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering a restricted building.
The incident is different than the one involving Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was killed last week during the Capitol riot after reportedly being hit with another fire extinguisher.
According to court documents filed by the FBI, authorities believe video shows Sanford throwing a "red object, which appears to be a fire extinguisher" at a crowd of police officers, striking three of them.
Another video shows Sanford's face, wearing a CFD beanie.
The court documents say police officers were "surrounded on at least three sides by a group of insurrectionists" as they had items thrown at them.
Officer William Young is quoted in the court documents as having been hit in the back of the head with a fire extinguisher while wearing a helmet, and had to go to a hospital for a medical evaluation.
One of the most alarming images of the insurrection that for many highlighted the white supremacist side of the pro-Trump mob was a man waving a Confederate flag as he walked through the Capitol building.
That man, Kevin Seefried, was charged on Thursday along with his son, Hunter. The pair turned themselves in to the FBI and participated in a voluntary interview on Tuesday, where they "confirmed their participation in the events at the Capitol," according to the court documents.
Seefried told police the Confederate flag is normally flying outside his home in Delaware.
The documents reveal the Seefrieds were identified by a coworker of Hunter's who told the FBI that he "had bragged about being in the Capitol with his father."
Hunter can be seen in a video breaking a side window. He then cleared the glass and hopped onto the sill, becoming one of the first people to access the Capitol through the broken window. His father followed him in.
"Shortly thereafter, Defendant Kevin Seefried was photographed holding a Confederate Battle flag inside the Capitol Building," the court document states.
Both men were charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of depredation of government property.
More than 75 people have so far been charged with crimes relating to their involvement in the Capitol insurrection, ranging from trespassing to illegal possession of explosive devices and assault rifles.
The Justice Department has opened more than 170 "subject files" on people who are suspected of committing crimes during the attack.
Prosecutors say some of those arrested may be charged with sedition and conspiracy.
