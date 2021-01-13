The Man Wearing A "Camp Auschwitz" Sweatshirt At The Capitol Has Been Arrested

Robert Keith Packer, 56, was booked into a Virginia jail on federal felony charges on Wednesday morning.

Western Tidewater Regional Jail Mug shot of Robert Keith Packer

A man who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt during last week's insurrection at the Capitol was arrested by US Marshalls in Virginia on Wednesday. Robert Keith Packer, 56, was booked into Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk on federal felony charges. Packer was photographed multiple times during the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol, including in an ITV News report where people next to him showed off that they'd torn down the name plate of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

For many, the blatant white supremacist outfit he wore symbolized the racist elements of the violent attempted coup. Packer's navy sweatshirt advertising the Nazi death camp, where an estimated 1.1 million people were killed during the Holocaust, also included an English translation of the "Work Brings Freedom" sign that stood over its gates.

A local news reporter from 13NewsNow published the arrest warrant for Packer, which shows he was charged for knowingly entering a restricted building and for violent entry and disorderly conduct. The court records have been sealed. He is due to appear in court lunchtime Wednesday.

Here's the Arrest Warrant for Robert Keith Packer. He's charged with: - Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds - Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority #13NewsNow Twitter: @13EvanWatson