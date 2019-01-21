The "Bikini Hiker" Died After Falling While Climbing A Mountain In Taiwan
Gigi Wu was 36 and regularly posted photos of her climbing and hiking to social media.
A Taiwanese woman — known as the Bikini Hiker because she climbed mountains in swimwear — died after a fall while hiking in central Taiwan.
Gigi Wu, 36, used a satellite phone to call for help after falling down a 65-foot valley on Sunday, according to Taiwan Times.
Due to bad weather, authorities were delayed in responding to her call, with search and rescue helicopters having to turn back three times. A local fire department hiked in to find Wu and discovered her around midday on Monday, but she was already dead.
Wu had been posting updates on her Facebook page, where she regularly chronicled her love of climbing and hiking mountains in the region, often dressed in a bikini top and long skirt, to around 30,000 fans.
Her last post on Thursday showed a spectacular mountain view. Wu wrote that she was "celebrating today."
Wu posted regularly about mountaineering and climbing. She was eight days into a solo hike when she died.
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.