A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut, Aug. 4.

An enormous explosion rocked central Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 50 people, shattering buildings across large stretches of the city, and burying bodies under rubble.

Health Minister Hassan Hamad, who gave the initial death toll, also said more than 2,700 people had suffered injuries, according to the Associated Press.

The explosion was so powerful it sent a mushroom-like cloud into the air, with people miles away reporting falling to their knees from the blast wave.

“It was a real horror show. I haven’t seen anything like that since the days of the [civil] war,” witness Marwan Ramadan, who was knocked off his feet from the blast, told the AP.



The source of the explosion, which blew buildings apart and destroyed vehicles as it pulsated across the capital, was not immediately known.

Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's intelligence agency, said the explosion may have come after highly explosive material was confiscated from a ship and stored in a warehouse in Beirut's port, according to the AP.