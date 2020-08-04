An Enormous Explosion Rocked Beirut, Blowing Apart Buildings And Killing At Least 50 People
"All the buildings in my block are destroyed," wrote a local reporter. The health minister said at least 2,700 people are injured.
An enormous explosion rocked central Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 50 people, shattering buildings across large stretches of the city, and burying bodies under rubble.
Health Minister Hassan Hamad, who gave the initial death toll, also said more than 2,700 people had suffered injuries, according to the Associated Press.
The explosion was so powerful it sent a mushroom-like cloud into the air, with people miles away reporting falling to their knees from the blast wave.
“It was a real horror show. I haven’t seen anything like that since the days of the [civil] war,” witness Marwan Ramadan, who was knocked off his feet from the blast, told the AP.
The source of the explosion, which blew buildings apart and destroyed vehicles as it pulsated across the capital, was not immediately known.
Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's intelligence agency, said the explosion may have come after highly explosive material was confiscated from a ship and stored in a warehouse in Beirut's port, according to the AP.
Leila Molana-Allen, a reporter from France24, tweeted that her apartment was "just blown apart" and "all the buildings in my block are destroyed."
"Everyone covered in glass and blood," reported Molana-Allen on Twitter.
Photos from the scene show people walking dazed and bloody through the streets.
The explosion occurred at the port of Lebanon's capital. Some initial reports indicate it may have occurred at a fireworks factory.
Video from the scene shows a warehouse burning, filling the sky with smoke, and it appears that fireworks are going off in the middle of the fire.
Then an enormous explosion takes place, moving in a wave and mushroom cloud.
Video from farther away shows the full impact across the inner city.
Rubble crushed cars and trucks near the port area.
Footage from the Daily Star newsroom, an English newspaper in Beirut whose office is located close to the port, showed windows blown apart and the ceiling collapsed.
The incident comes as Beirut struggles enormously on an economic and social services level, with health services stretched after a jump in COVID-19 cases and the country's economy in turmoil.
On Monday, a doctor warned that health and hospital services in Lebanon were "beyond its capacity" as the country tries to handle the coronavirus pandemic, with confirmed cases reaching 5,000. Strong lockdown restrictions were reinstated last week after cases spiked.
The economy in Lebanon has collapsed in recent months, with hyperinflation sending many citizens into poverty. Power is only available a few hours a day for most Beirut residents.
Demonstrators had tried to storm the Department of Energy earlier on Tuesday to fight against the power cuts, just hours before the explosion.
This is a breaking news article. Please come back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
CORRECTION
Protesters had tried to storm Lebanon's Department of Energy on Tuesday. An earlier version misstated the name of the department.
