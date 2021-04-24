North Carolina Officials Called On Police To Release Bodycam Footage Of The Fatal Shooting Of Andrew Brown

A chorus of public officials, including the governor of North Carolina, demanded the release of bodycam footage of the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday.

Seven deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office were placed on administrative leave following Brown's death, including the officer who shot at Brown.

The shooting took place in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as sheriff deputies attempted to execute a search warrant. Eyewitnesses told the Associated Press that Brown, a father of 10, was driving away when he was shot and killed. Local protests over his death have taken place since Wednesday night.



Brown's death is the latest in an ever-increasing list of police shootings and killings of Black people, as nationwide protests and calls to protect Black lives and end police brutality continue. On Tuesday former police officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd, whose death sparked a global Black Lives Matter movement last summer.

Minutes before the Chauvin trial verdict, Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl in Ohio, was shot and killed by a police officer who'd arrived on scene just 10 seconds earlier. On Thursday, the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man shot and killed by a police officer who claimed she meant to use her taser on him, was held in Minneapolis.

"Elizabeth City is a microcosm now of what is going on across the nation," said mayor Bettie Parker in a press conference on Saturday morning, noting that she supports local protesters who are demanding police accountability. "I see now that no city, small or large, is exempt."

