The surprising news that 35-year-old Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby was diagnosed with breast cancer back in August puts the spotlight on younger women with the disease.

“The whole thing is so eerie and bizarre,” said Paul Baron, MD, who, in addition to being chief of breast surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, is a Peloton member and does 80% of his rides with Hainsby. On his recent birthday, he got up at 2 a.m. to do a ride with her (it was 7 a.m. in the UK, where Hainsby is based).

Breast cancer in women under 45 is not common, but it happens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 9% of the 264,000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the US each year are in women under the age of 45. In the UK, about 5,000 women younger than 45 get breast cancer each year, according to the British charity Breast Cancer Care. That’s about 11% of all new cases of the disease.

Younger women who are diagnosed with breast cancer are more likely to get it from hereditary genes than older women are. But not all cases are hereditary. In general, the majority of breast cancer cases are not due to genetics, and people often don’t have a family history of the disease.

Hainsby posted on Facebook that she found a lump in her breast two days after her best friend’s funeral. She visited one doctor who dismissed her concerns.

A second doctor ordered tests and, indeed, found a malignant tumor. She was scheduled for surgery and has completed 12 weeks of chemotherapy, all the while continuing to exercise and teach. “Chemo is no joke,” she wrote.

Chemotherapy's side effects can include hair loss, serious nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.