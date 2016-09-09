13 Expert Tips On How To Argue Without Ruining Your Relationship
Increase your relationship IQ.
1. Sit on a comfy couch before having a big conversation — it seriously works.
2. Hold hands before a big talk.
3. Start conversations with “I” instead of “you.”
4. When you really just want to talk out your ideas on a topic, let them know that.
ADVERTISEMENT
5. In an argument, put your hand on your heart.
6. Address them with a nickname if that feels natural.
7. Set boundaries that you know will not be crossed even in the heat of an argument.
8. Consider swapping the word "my" with "our."
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Take a time-out, but with a set amount of time.
10. Wait a beat before responding to them.
11. And if your significant other is an introvert, wait a little bit longer.
12. DO. NOT. INTERRUPT.
13. Consider checking in with a therapist (alone or together) if you notice some of the same issues coming up in your relationship.
-
Senior lifestyle editor and craft book author in love with style, design, and all things handmade.
Contact Alison Caporimo at alison.caporimo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.