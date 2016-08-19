BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

We Asked Trump Supporters What They Think About The Media

news

We Asked Trump Supporters What They Think About The Media

"I think they full of crap. I call them poop shovelers," one Trump supporter told BuzzFeed News.

By Ali Watkins and Jim Dalrymple II and Dino Grandoni

Headshot of Ali Watkins

Ali Watkins

BuzzFeed News World Correspondent

Headshot of Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Dino Grandoni

Dino Grandoni

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 19, 2016, at 9:47 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has frequently blamed journalists — who he's called "a really dishonest group of people" and "crooked" — and the media for his campaign's low points.

So, at three Trump campaign rallies, BuzzFeed News asked supporters at rallies in Altoona and Erie, Pennsylvania and Fairfield, Connecticut what they think of how the media has covered his campaign.

Here's what supporters had to say:

&quot;I think they full of crap...I call them poop shovelers.&quot;
BuzzFeed News

"I think they full of crap...I call them poop shovelers."

One man was asked whether he saw media bias as "an institutional thing" or if he thinks any reporter, on an individual level, "is like that."

He replied that he &quot;automatically thinks&quot; they are &quot;like that.&quot;
BuzzFeed News

He replied that he "automatically thinks" they are "like that."

"Journalists are supposed to be fair and unbiased," one woman said. "And I don't see that."

BuzzFeed News

Watch a full video of the responses here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT