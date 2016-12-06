The Word "Torture" Is As Overused As "Racist," Says Guy Who Set Up CIA Torture Program

James Mitchell, a military psychologist who engineered the now-defunct program, defended the severe interrogation practices that are favored by many Trump advisors.

WASHINGTON — The architect of the CIA’s torture program unequivocally defended on Tuesday the use of interrogation techniques like waterboarding and said America needs to consider a return to coercive interrogations, a position favored by many of Trump's hardline defense advisors.

James Mitchell, one of the two government psychologists that devised the CIA’s torture program, made a rare public appearance Tuesday at the American Enterprise Institute, where he continued fueling controversy around the now defunct program and one of the darkest chapters in the agency's history.

“I’m not advocating that we torture people. I’m advocating that we have a civil debate,” Mitchell said.

“Somewhere between waterboarding and worse, and what’s in the Army Field Manual, I think there needs to be some kind of legal coercion,” he said, referring to the congressionally-mandated handbook on humane interrogations.

Mitchell’s comments are a stark reminder that the debate over torture did not end with the CIA’s program, which was shuttered completely by the Obama Administration in 2009. Despite presidential initiatives, congressionally-mandated guidelines and a 6,000-page Senate report concluding the torture program was mismanaged, abused and ineffective, the debate over whether the US should torture has persisted. Top Trump advisors like Michael Flynn and KT McFarland, tapped to be Trump's National Security Adviser and Deputy NSA respectively, have also advocated for aggressive interrogation practices that critics contend are torture.

In the interview at the conservative think tank, Mitchell, who personally waterboarded 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, bemoaned the label “torture” and said he didn’t believe waterboarding qualified.

“The word 'torture' has become like the word 'racist.' It’s been used so many times it loses its meaning,” he said. “If this political correctness continues, we’re going to be standing on a moral high ground looking down into a smoking hole that used to be Los Angeles.”

The program engineered by Mitchell employed the use of tactics like waterboarding, sleep deprivation, stress positions and rectal feeding on detained terror suspects in secret overseas prisons run by the CIA. Agency interrogators are documented to have slammed suspects into walls, chained them from the ceiling and played loud music to keep them from sleeping. Those tactics have been condemned by critics who say they're inhumane and illegal, and the 2014 Senate investigation found the tactics were ultimately ineffective at eliciting intelligence.



“If [waterboarding] was torture, they wouldn’t have had to pass a law in 2015 outlawing it. Because torture’s already illegal,” he said, referring to a congressional statute that limits government interrogators only to techniques listed in the Army Field Manual, which do not include waterboarding. "It sucks, but if it’s done properly...I’m not advocating for waterboarding. I don’t want to be the poster boy for waterboarding. I didn’t like it.”