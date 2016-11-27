The Wife Of A Putin Adviser Performed A Holocaust-Themed Ice Skating Routine On TV
Yes, you read that correctly.
There's no easy way to say this, but here's a pair of Russian ice skaters performing a Holocaust-themed routine for a TV show.
The performance is from a Russian show called Ice Age (basically an ice-skating Dancing With the Stars), which airs on the state-run Channel One network.
On Saturday, the pair performed a dance called "The Beautiful Way," while wearing striped pajamas and the Star of David.
In a post on her Instagram account, Navka called the routine "one of my favourite performances."
Many people were less than impressed with the performance, while some were just baffled.
"Channel One is fucked," this person wrote.
"Yesterday during the show on ice Navka danced a concentration camp," this person wrote. "But really this is all too far. Any kind of morality has kicked the bucket."
