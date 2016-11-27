BuzzFeed News

The Wife Of A Putin Adviser Performed A Holocaust-Themed Ice Skating Routine On TV

The Wife Of A Putin Adviser Performed A Holocaust-Themed Ice Skating Routine On TV

Yes, you read that correctly.

By Alicia Melville-Smith and Victor Stepanov

Posted on November 27, 2016, at 9:26 a.m. ET

There's no easy way to say this, but here's a pair of Russian ice skaters performing a Holocaust-themed routine for a TV show.

The performance is from a Russian show called Ice Age (basically an ice-skating Dancing With the Stars), which airs on the state-run Channel One network.

Tatyana Navka, wife of President Vladimir Putin's press spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is one of the competitors this season and has been partnered with famous actor Andrey Burkovskiy.

Navka is a very famous champion ice skater in Russia, and competed for both the Soviet Union and Belarus during her career.

On Saturday, the pair performed a dance called "The Beautiful Way," while wearing striped pajamas and the Star of David.

According to Navka, the performance was a homage to the 1997 Italian film La Vita è Bella (Life Is Beautiful) about the Holocaust.

In a post on her Instagram account, Navka called the routine "one of my favourite performances."

"You have to watch it! One of my favorite performances! Based on one of my favorite movies, Life Is Beautiful! Show this movie to your children for sure! PS: Our children need to know and remember that terrible times, which I hope, God willing, they will never know!" Navka posted.

Many people were less than impressed with the performance, while some were just baffled.

"Channel One is fucked," this person wrote.

на 1-м ебанулись

There's mental. There's batshit mental. Then there's a holocaust themed skating performance mental. https://t.co/KqTWlnGUc6

When brainstorming ideas for an ice skating routine how, the fuck, do you get to "the holocaust"? Wrong doesn't eve… https://t.co/IX94sNovvk

"Yesterday during the show on ice Navka danced a concentration camp," this person wrote. "But really this is all too far. Any kind of morality has kicked the bucket."

Вчера на шоу на льду Навка станцевала концлагерь, я не видела реакции твиттерян, а ведь на самом деле ниже этого не… https://t.co/Ekz2TjDcco

